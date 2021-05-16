





Photo by Steph Crosier / The Whig-Standard

Article content A local Realtor plans to take on a second 100-kilometre trek to raise funds for Kingston Interval House, this time through the Purcell Mountains. “This hike will be very different from the Sahara Desert,” Mya Nathan said Thursday afternoon. “It will be in the mountains, we’ll be carrying all of our gear. I’ll be carrying all my gear from campsite to campsite every day. We’ll be sleeping in tents, very rustic, no indoor plumbing, no electricity, no cellphone service. We’ll be giving up, basically, all comforts of home for six days.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Realtor to trek the Purcell Mountain range for Kingston Interval House Back to video This year’s trek will be in the Northern Purcell Mountains in southeast British Columbia in support of the local shelter and The Royal LePage Shelter Foundation. According to the foundation’s website, it is the largest in Canada dedicated exclusively to funding women’s shelters and violence prevention programs. Nathan has already raised $1,000, but must raise $5,000 by Aug. 1 to participate. She covers all of her travel and food expenses.

Article content In November 2019, Nathan and some of her fellow real estate agents from across the country took on a 100-kilometre excursion through the Sahara Desert. She raised $8,260 for Kingston Interval House and programs to help to educate women and children. She hopes to top that this year — especially with the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on those who live and are isolated with an abuser. “We don’t really realize sometimes how lucky we are to just feel safe,” Nathan said. “Some people don’t have that ability to just feel safe.” Throughout the pandemic, reports of domestic violence have continued to increase. Yvonne Harding, manager of resource development at Canada’s Assaulted Women’s Helpline, told The Canadian Press that it received 20,334 calls between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020, compared to 12,352 over the same period in 2019. In October 2020, Statistics Canada reported that there had been a 12 per cent increase in reports of domestic disturbances and disputes to 17 of the country’s police forces. The same report stated that 54 per cent of victim services reported an increase in the number of domestic violence victims. Nathan said the adventure will be a personal challenge. “It definitely won’t be easy,” Nathan said. “This will personally be a challenge for me. I’m not a huge fan of rustic camping. I’ve only done portaging for a max of three days at a time. So six days straight with carrying all our gear on our backs every day will be a big challenge for sure.”

Article content If public health restrictions are still in effect by August, the trip will be cancelled but the fundraising is not. Of the funds that are raised, 80 per cent will go to the Kingston Interval House and 20 per cent will go to The Royal LePage Shelter Foundation. The foundation says it has raised $35 million since 1998 for 200 local women’s shelters and partners. To support Nathan, visit www.royallepage.myetap.org/fundraiser/purcell and search “Mya Nathan” under “Find a Team/Participant.” Tax receipts are issued by The Royal LePage Shelter Foundation for donations over $20. scrosier@postmedia.com twitter.com/StephattheWhig

