Reelout launches virtual Pride showcase

While in-person Pride celebrations have been put on hold until September due to COVID-19, Kingston’s queer film festival, Reelout, has found a way to celebrate.

Reelout film festival will be hosting an online Summer Queer Film Showcase to ignite the spirit of Pride ahead of the planned festivities in September. Running from this past Friday to Aug. 31, Reelout will be hosting two virtual programs that celebrate the story of Kingston’s LGBTQ+ community.

Included among the programming is Reelout’s first-ever original co-production, The Intangible Queer. The production is a mix between theatre and film and features many local talents, including the Kingston-based group Yikes! A Theatre Company.

The Intangible Queer draws inspiration from the cult-classic Mulholland Drive and grapples with questions of identity and community, according to a news release. The production promises to challenge conventional expectations of narrative story-telling and to live up to the intangibility of its name.

Reelout will also be running the Limestone City Pride Shorts, which is a program originally curated to celebrate the festival’s 20th anniversary in 2019. According to a news release, the programming intends to celebrate “the stories and histories of our local LGBTQ+ communities” between the years of 1995 to 2018 with a selection of documentaries and one narrative-based story.