KINGSTON — Seven new COVID-19 cases were reported by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health on Tuesday.

With 13 cases being identified as resolved, the local active case count has been lowered to 128.

Region sees single-digit COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday

The three close contact cases are all females between the ages of 18 and 29.

The three cases under investigation are two women in their 50s and one male in their 30s. The remaining new case is a male in his 50s and is related to a construction site outbreak.

Two new drive-thru vaccination clinics

There are two new local COVID-19 first-dose vaccination drive-thru clinics being set up by primary care for essential workers, or for those who have at-risk medical conditions who are 18-plus, and those who are 40-plus, this Friday by appointment.

The Kingston-area clinic will run at Richardson Stadium, and the second clinic will be in Amherstview at W.J. Henderson Recreation Centre.

There are also a few vaccine appointments for eligible groups, through the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health website covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine.

Eligible groups are: Health-care or personal support workers; licensed child-care workers; educational workers; residents and staff in care homes and group homes; people with at-risk health conditions; high-risk conditions and highest-risk conditions and their caregivers; chronic home health-care recipients; and those in Group 1 and Group 2 who cannot work from home.

Public health said more vaccines are expected in the following weeks.