Regional active cases of COVID-19 fall below 20

The Whig-Standard
May 28, 2021  •  1 hour ago  •  < 1 minute read

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health on Friday afternoon.

With seven cases now reported resolved, there are currently 18 active cases in the KFL&A region.

Among the reported cases, one was a female under 10 years old who was a verified close contact transmission.

The second case, a female between the ages of 18-29, is currently under investigation.

Among Friday’s reported cases, no new variants of concern were identified.

