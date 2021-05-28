Regional active cases of COVID-19 fall below 20

Article content

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health on Friday afternoon.

With seven cases now reported resolved, there are currently 18 active cases in the KFL&A region.

Among the reported cases, one was a female under 10 years old who was a verified close contact transmission.

The second case, a female between the ages of 18-29, is currently under investigation.

Among Friday’s reported cases, no new variants of concern were identified.