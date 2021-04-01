Researchers begin analyzing Kingston's sewage looking for COVID-19
KINGSTON — The city’s wastewater is to be monitored for signs of the COVID-19 virus as part of a research project that could yield better predictions of future transmission in the community.
Utilities Kingston, Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health, and Queen’s University researchers at Queen’s University’s Beaty Water Research Centre are to contribute to the $12-million Wastewater Surveillance Initiative, which was set up more than a year ago by the provincial ministry of the environment, conservation and parks.
The virus that causes COVID-19 — SARS-CoV-2 — can be detected in wastewater in other jurisdictions, and Utilities Kingston has been collecting samples since June. Those samples were frozen until researchers could analyze them.
The results showed that, like in other areas, upticks in local case counts were preceded by increased amounts of SARS-19-CoV-2 in the city’s sewage.
“We’ve known before that wastewater surveillance could track diseases, so it’s not a surprise this should work for SARS-CoV-2,” said Stephen Brown, an associate professor in the department of chemistry and the school of environmental studies at Queen’s.
“The greatest value is those early detection scenarios, where we catch a coming rise in infections before it is seen in the population,” Brown said, adding that health officials could get a couple of days early warning about infection rate increases.
“We can follow trends in infection levels in the community, or in transmission in individuals in the community,” he added. “That is going to be particularly important as vaccination programs progress, and we want to have different measurements to track the effectiveness of the vaccination programs.”
Utilities Kingston can sample wastewater at specific locations before it enters the sewer system, and treated wastewater is tested before it is released back into the environment.
But testing for a specific virus, such as SARS-CoV-2, is new, Jim Keech, president and chief executive officer of Utilities Kingston, said.
“This is different,” he said.
While the amount of COVID-19 virus in Kingston’s wastewater has been relatively low so far, a reflection of the lower-than-average case counts in this area as compared to other municipalities, the local monitoring program collects samples at the two wastewater treatment plans on either side of the city.
“Wastewater surveillance is a unique tool as it provides a snapshot of the health of a whole community,” Sarah Jane Payne, an assistant professor at the university’s department of civil engineering, said. “It can inform epidemiological models and give vital early warning to public health decision-makers.”
The testing of local wastewater is to be combined with other results from across Ontario to develop the techniques, Payne added.
“In the long term, potentially the greatest value of putting a program like this in place will be we can start planning to scan for the next pandemic agents or the next community infections that might be breaking out,” Brown said. “Sewage surveillance could play a key role in providing the first indications that some other infections have arrived in a community before a testing program for individuals in the community able to be set up.”