Ride, Run to Remember travel through Kingston to honour fallen officers

Police officers ran and rode through the region on Friday to honour their peers who have died in the line of duty.

The Canadian Police and Peace Officers’ Memorial Ride and the Run to Remember weaved their way through the city during the morning, taking a break at Fort Henry for lunch.

While the Canadian Police and Peace Officers’ Memorial Ride usually features a massive group of cyclists travelling 700 kilometres from Alymer, Ont., to Parliament Hill in Ottawa, this year was broken up into regional events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kingston’s group featured 27 cyclists made up of five active members and one retired member of Kingston Police, as well as members of Belleville Police, Brockville Police, Gananoque Police, the OPP and other partner agencies, who rode 174 kilometres from Belleville to Brockville.

The Run to Remember included members of Kingston Police, the OPP, Correctional Service Canada, Military Police, Canadian Border Services Agency, and Ontario’s Correctional Services. A group ran in Kingston and another ran in Napanee.

There have been five Kingston Police officers who have died in the line of duty: Samuel James Arniel in 1919, Merritt Carl Gray in 1948, Millard Brennan in 1951, Thomas Bruce Copper in 1973 and John Lau in 1978.