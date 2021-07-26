ROPE squad searching for Kingston inmate

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad is searching for a man after he failed to return to his halfway house in Kingston earlier this month.

Patrick Chiasson, 31, is currently serving a two-year, four-month sentence for dangerous driving, flight from police and driving while prohibited. He was released from Bath Institution on July 16, checked in to his halfway house and then left the same day.

Chiasson is a white man with black hair, a beard and brown eyes. He is five-foot-11 and weighs 181 pounds. He has numerous tattoos covering his right arm and left hand.

Chiasson is known to frequent the Kingston, Oshawa, Orangeville, Cobourgand Collingwood areas.

Anyone in contact with Chiasson or who has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial ROPE Squad at 416-808-5900, or toll free at 1-866-870-7673, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or call 911.