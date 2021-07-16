Ryan Boehme to run for Conservatives in provincial election

“One of the reason I got into politics was looking at my children and realizing in the east end there wasn’t a whole lot for children,” Boehme said in an interview Friday.

The councillor for Pittsburgh District announced Thursday evening that he plans to run for the Progressive Conservatives in next year’s Ontario provincial election.

KINGSTON – After getting into municipal politics seven years ago to improve the east side of the city, Ryan Boehme now wants to do the same thing for Kingston and the Islands.

“There’s an opportunity to do a lot of good as a city councillor but there is even more opportunity at the next levels of government,” he said. “I really do know now, after seven years on city council, that there are so many issues where the city could partner with the province to get better value for our tax dollars where cities are struggling.”

A graduate of Ernestown Secondary School, with a year completed at La Salle Secondary School, Boehme works as a journeyperson in measurement and communications with Utilities Kingston.

Between 2000 and 2012 he served with the Canadian Armed Forces as an intelligence operator in the Army Reserves.

First elected in Pittsburgh District in 2014, Boehme was the only city councillor to be acclaimed in the 2018 municipal election. In that year, he also lost the provincial PC nomination to Gary Bennett. After that, Boehme said he was approached by several people encouraging him to seek the nomination again.

In seven years on council, Boehme is probably best know for spearheading council support for the construction of a new bridge across the Cataraqui River.

In his tenure on city council, he has been chair or vice-chair of city committees, including the administrative policies committee, the arts, recreation and community policies committee, the rural-urban liaison advisory committee, the Pittsburgh Community Benefit Fund, and the awards and nominations committees

He also pushed for the construction of a new community centre currently being built next to La Salle Secondary School.