Ryan Boehme to run for Conservatives in provincial election
KINGSTON – After getting into municipal politics seven years ago to improve the east side of the city, Ryan Boehme now wants to do the same thing for Kingston and the Islands.
The councillor for Pittsburgh District announced Thursday evening that he plans to run for the Progressive Conservatives in next year’s Ontario provincial election.
“One of the reason I got into politics was looking at my children and realizing in the east end there wasn’t a whole lot for children,” Boehme said in an interview Friday.
“There’s an opportunity to do a lot of good as a city councillor but there is even more opportunity at the next levels of government,” he said. “I really do know now, after seven years on city council, that there are so many issues where the city could partner with the province to get better value for our tax dollars where cities are struggling.”
A graduate of Ernestown Secondary School, with a year completed at La Salle Secondary School, Boehme works as a journeyperson in measurement and communications with Utilities Kingston.
Between 2000 and 2012 he served with the Canadian Armed Forces as an intelligence operator in the Army Reserves.
First elected in Pittsburgh District in 2014, Boehme was the only city councillor to be acclaimed in the 2018 municipal election. In that year, he also lost the provincial PC nomination to Gary Bennett. After that, Boehme said he was approached by several people encouraging him to seek the nomination again.
In seven years on council, Boehme is probably best know for spearheading council support for the construction of a new bridge across the Cataraqui River.
In his tenure on city council, he has been chair or vice-chair of city committees, including the administrative policies committee, the arts, recreation and community policies committee, the rural-urban liaison advisory committee, the Pittsburgh Community Benefit Fund, and the awards and nominations committees
He also pushed for the construction of a new community centre currently being built next to La Salle Secondary School.
Those projects, along with expansion of two shopping plazas and a planned library expansion, have added amenities to the east side
From a city-wide perspective, Boheme said issues such as access to family doctors and other health care services and the affordability and availability of housing are among the top concerns of voters.
Boehme acknowledged that the campaign leading up to the election on or before June 2, 2022 will likely be conducted in a “pandemic shadow” that will likely force candidates to adjust their efforts to minimize risk, including more online efforts to reach voters.
“I think, at the end of the day really, a lot of it comes down, especially in Kingston, to the candidates are and what their approaches are,” he said. “Everyone I’ve talked to say they are looking for the Kingston flavour.”