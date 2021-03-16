Safety panel discusses dangers of 'the silent killer'

Article content

KINGSTON — With more people staying home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to be aware of the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning, a panel of local firefighters and national safety experts say.

In an online forum Tuesday morning, Kingston Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Kevin Donaldson, carbon monoxide safety advocate John Gignac, Bonnie Rose and Stu Seaton from the Technical Standards and Safety Authority, and John Ward from alarm manufacturer First Alert gathered for a virtual discussion about what has been called “the silent killer.”

“Keeping your family safe is a shared responsibility,” Donaldson said in a news release. “We are here to respond to emergencies, but it’s a homeowner’s job to make sure they have working carbon monoxide and smoke alarms in their home. Without them, you are putting your family at risk.”

Weighing about the same as air, carbon monoxide is produced by fuel-burning appliances, including furnaces, fireplaces, water tank heaters and stoves.

In 2014, the Ontario government made it law that every home with a potential source of carbon monoxide, or an attached garage, must have at least one working CO alarm.

The Hawkins-Gignac Act passed with unanimous all-party support and was a response to the 2008 carbon monoxide poisoning of OPP officer Laurie Hawkins, her husband, Richard, and their two children, Cassandra and Jordan. They died in their Woodstock home after a plugged exhaust vent in a gas fireplace filled their house with carbon monoxide.