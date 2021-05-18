School board pens open letters to MPPs objecting to remote learning model

Article content

Limestone District School Board’s board of trustees have voiced their concern regarding a reported proposal from the provincial government that considers allowing online and remote learning to become a permanent feature of the Ontario public education system.

The chair of the board of trustees, Suzanne Ruttan, sent a letter on behalf of the board to local MPPs Ian Arthur, Daryl Kramp and Randy Hillier to express the concerns of the board regarding the proposed policy changes.

According to a Ministry of Education presentation obtained by the Globe and Mail in March, the Ontario government is considering making online education a permanent offering in the public education system, giving parents the option of enrolling students in remote programming post-COVID.

In the letters sent by the board on April 30, Limestone District School Board, along with the Ontario Public School Boards’ Association (OPSBA), is concerned “with the contents of this reported proposal and potential legislation, especially since it comes at a time when our province continues to struggle with the pandemic and plans for the return to school this September are unclear.”

According to the letter, the proposed changes will have significant implications for the public education system, including reducing support for in-school learning, unnecessary additional expenses for programming that will fail to effectively meet local needs and even “closed or diminished schools.”