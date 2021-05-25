Search for Kingston Police deputy chief enters second round of interviews

Article content

The search for a new deputy chief of Kingston Police is entering its second round of interviews.

Kingston Police Services Board chair Jarrod Stearns said on Tuesday there has not been an interim deputy chief since Chris Scott stepped down at the end of February, and there are no plans to appoint one. He said Chief Antje McNeely and the senior management team have been running the department since Scott’s departure.

The board maintains the responsibility of hiring for deputy chief and chief positions, while the chief of police oversees all other hirings for the force.

Stearns said the process to find a new deputy has moved quickly.

“We’re just getting it done,” Stearns said frankly.

He said the board has interviewed external and internal candidates for the job. Well over 10 people applied for the position.

“There have been some really great people,” Stearns said.

When asked about what sort of characteristics the board has seen in the candidates for deputy chief, Stearns said everyone has been different.

“All the candidates all have their own uniqueness, so that’s the interview process, to whittle it down to the right person,” Stearns said. “We’re looking for someone who has the experience and understands the role of the deputy and is able to run a business, a budget and able to support leadership.”