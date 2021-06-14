Article content

KINGSTON — The annual watering restrictions come into effect Tuesday.

From June 15 to Sept. 15, city residents and businesses will be permitted to use water outdoors on alternating days according to their street address numbers.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Seasonal water restrictions take effect Tuesday in Kingston Back to video

Watering by hand-held hose, can or bucket is permitted at odd-numbered addresses on odd-numbered days, and at even-numbered addresses on even-numbered days.

Sprinklers can be used between 5 and 10 a.m. on authorized days.

“We recognize that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more people are staying home and gardening this year,” Kingston Fire and Rescue fire Chief Shawn Armstrong said. “Yet abiding by watering restrictions is an important community effort that helps ensure adequate supply for fire protection.”

During the summer, the highest water use is between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to find ways to reduce their water consumption.

“Reducing the use of treated water during times when the demand is highest helps ensure reliable supply for adequate water reserves and pressure, and fire protection,” Heather Roberts, director of water and wastewater services for Utilities Kingston, said. “It also helps manage the need to expand water treatment infrastructure.”

Much of the water used for gardens, lawns and vehicle washing ends up running off into the storm sewers, picking up pollutants along the way and carrying them into Lake Ontario, Kingston’s main source of drinking water.

Last week, Cataraqui Conservation issued a Level 1 low water notice for the Kingston area.

The first of three levels of low water conditions, a Level 1 notice announces a potential water supply problem if current precipitation and stream flows trends persist.

The notice was prompted by lower than average precipitation in May and a forecast of mostly hot, dry weather.