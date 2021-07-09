Second man involved in baseball bat, sword fight charged by Kingston police

The altercation took place on June 29 just before 8 a.m. Police received multiple 911 calls reporting two men fighting in and around a residential building in the 400 block of Princess Street with the two weapons. During the battle, one man, 48, struck the other man, 37, with a baseball bat and then fled the building using a fire escape.

The second man involved in a violent altercation involving a baseball bat and a sword at the end of June has been charged by Kingston Police as he lay in a hospital’s intensive care unit.

The man who had been hit with the bat then grabbed a sword and chased after the other man, threatening to kill him as he went.

The man with the sword caught up to the man with the bat on Garrett Street and they continued the fight. The 37-year-old was struck with the bat in the head and face, while the 48-year-old was cut repeatedly with the sword in multiple areas.

Police were able to find both men, and both were taken to hospital. The man who had been cut repeatedly was taken to the intensive care unit for further treatment while the other man was released.

Once released from the hospital, the 37-year-old was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, uttering death threats and possession of a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence.

Eventually, the 48-year-old’s medical condition stabilized and while still in the ICU was charged by police with assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

“He was later released on conditions with a future court date,” police said. “Although expected to recover, this individual will continue to live with life-altering injuries as a result of this violent incident.”