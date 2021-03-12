





Share this Story: Seniors still connecting in Napanee through pandemic challenges

Seniors still connecting in Napanee through pandemic challenges Photo by Meghan Balogh / The Whig-Standard

Article content Lennox and Addington Seniors Outreach Services continues to connect the older members of the Napanee-area community, despite the difficulties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. As the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health region returned to green status in February, the seniors centre in Napanee was able to return to some in-person fitness and physical activity classes, while continuing to offer other classes and resources online. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Seniors still connecting in Napanee through pandemic challenges Back to video During periods of shutdown, though, program director Kim Sledz says that people missed the social opportunities of being together. “When you talk to people, you understand how important it is,” Sledz said. “They’re still missing coming into the centre … we’re still sort of in semi-lockdown right now. We have some programming, but we’re keeping it limited because we can only have so many people in a room at half the class size. “Everyone has said the same thing: they miss their social interaction, seeing their friends, hugs.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Still, the centre is connecting people at a lower in-person capacity and via video conferencing for classes in fitness, writing, mindfulness and educational seminars. In 2018, the centre was designated a Seniors Active Living Centre by the province, which allows the centre to receive a base funding grant of $42,700 each year to offer its programs. That money continues to arrive every year, but recently the centre received COVID-19 emergency funding from the United Way of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington and the Lennox and Addington Community Foundation to launch its Seniors Centres Without Walls initiative, which began in September 2020. This brings socialization to seniors who may not have access to the technology or internet required to participate in online events by making programming available to seniors through teleconferencing. “There’s exercise, education, fun and games, all using a teleconference number aimed at people who don’t have technology,” Sledz said. “Around here there are lots of areas that can’t get reliable internet. They don’t have to worry about internet or computers (for this program), all you need is a telephone.” The program can take the edge off the loneliness of isolation. “It can be difficult for many people to be alone at home for extended periods of time, especially during this pandemic, and this program is an innovative way to participate in activities to connect with others from the comfort and safety of their home by simply using the phone,” Sabrina Charlton, Seniors Centres Without Walls program co-ordinator, said.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Research has shown that when seniors are isolated, there is a higher risk of mental and physical health issues. By connecting with the Seniors Centre Without Walls, those risks are reduced as seniors are more socially and physically engaged.” The importance of human connection isn’t lessened among the senior population. “All the statistics point to the fact that it’s very, very important for people,” Sledz said. “We’re social, we’re habitual. They’ve been missing what they don’t have, but we’re trying to bring them what we can bring them.” For more information about programs at L&A Seniors Outreach Services, visit www.lasos.ca. mbalogh@postmedia.com

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston