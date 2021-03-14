Seven class cohorts cleared to return to school on Monday after COVID-19 concerns

Seven class cohorts from five Kingston-area schools have been cleared by local public health to return to their classrooms on Monday.

Classes from Sir John A. Macdonald Public School, Marysville Public School, Module Vanier, Polson Park Public School and Winston Churchill Public School will be back at their schools beginning March 15 after being sent home as a precaution on Thursday as Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health investigated potential contacts of a positive COVID-19 case identified as a variant of concern.

Public Health cleared three class cohorts from Marysville Public School, Module Vanier and Polson Park Public School on March 12 and two from Sir John A. Macdonald PS and one from Winston Churchill Public School on March 13. Another cohort was cleared to return to Sir John A. Macdonald on March 14.

One classroom cohort at Winston Churchill Public School will remain at home isolating.

A news release from the Limestone District School Board on Sunday said that an additional bus cohort related to Winston Churchill Public Sschool was directed to self-isolate March 13, pending further investigation.

All of the involved schools remain open.