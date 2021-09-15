Seven individuals identified by City of Kingston for hosting parties

Seven individuals over 18 years of age have been identified by the City of Kingston as hosts of “aggravated nuisance” parties in the University District over the past weekend.

Scott Robertson and Julian Brady were charged or fined on Saturday, while Matthew Moskovic, Evan Cohen, Sabrina Brown, Victoria Maracle and Oscar Brown were all charged or fined on Sunday. Maracle and Oscar Brown were also charged or fined with obstructing or attempting to obstruct bylaw officers.

The city noted that investigations are still ongoing and that those charged or fined could still take legal steps to contest the charges as none of the charges have been proven in provincial court.

If convicted under the Reopening of Ontario Act, the minimum fine of hosting an illegal gathering is $10,000. Under Step 3 of the Reopening Ontario Act, social gatherings are capped at 100 people outside and 25 people inside.

Under the newest emergency order, which came into effect Friday at 4 p.m., the fine for attending an aggravated nuisance party increased from $500 to $2,000.

In Friday’s news release, the city stated that a new emergency order would allow them to identify those charged under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, the Reopening Ontario Act, the Emergency Orders By-Law, the Nuisance Party By-Law and the Noise By-Law.

On Tuesday, the city’s legal department clarified the conditions under which someone can be publicly named. Only those charged or fine with hosting an “aggravated nuisance party” would be identified.

“An aggravated nuisance party is any unsanctioned gathering that surpasses the provincial gathering limits outlined by the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA),” the city wrote in Tuesday’s news release. “The city will disclose the identities of individuals who have breached the ROA provisions or the Emergency Orders Bylaw by hosting a gathering larger than the current provincial limits.”