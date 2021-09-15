Seven individuals identified by City of Kingston for hosting parties
Article content
Seven individuals over 18 years of age have been identified by the City of Kingston as hosts of “aggravated nuisance” parties in the University District over the past weekend.
Advertisement
Article content
Scott Robertson and Julian Brady were charged or fined on Saturday, while Matthew Moskovic, Evan Cohen, Sabrina Brown, Victoria Maracle and Oscar Brown were all charged or fined on Sunday. Maracle and Oscar Brown were also charged or fined with obstructing or attempting to obstruct bylaw officers.
Seven individuals identified by City of Kingston for hosting parties Back to video
The city noted that investigations are still ongoing and that those charged or fined could still take legal steps to contest the charges as none of the charges have been proven in provincial court.
If convicted under the Reopening of Ontario Act, the minimum fine of hosting an illegal gathering is $10,000. Under Step 3 of the Reopening Ontario Act, social gatherings are capped at 100 people outside and 25 people inside.
Under the newest emergency order, which came into effect Friday at 4 p.m., the fine for attending an aggravated nuisance party increased from $500 to $2,000.
In Friday’s news release, the city stated that a new emergency order would allow them to identify those charged under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, the Reopening Ontario Act, the Emergency Orders By-Law, the Nuisance Party By-Law and the Noise By-Law.
On Tuesday, the city’s legal department clarified the conditions under which someone can be publicly named. Only those charged or fine with hosting an “aggravated nuisance party” would be identified.
“An aggravated nuisance party is any unsanctioned gathering that surpasses the provincial gathering limits outlined by the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA),” the city wrote in Tuesday’s news release. “The city will disclose the identities of individuals who have breached the ROA provisions or the Emergency Orders Bylaw by hosting a gathering larger than the current provincial limits.”
Advertisement
Article content
Those individuals could be charged and summoned to court under the Reopening Ontario Act or with an administrative monetary penalty (AMP).
Kyle Compeau, manager of licensing and enforcement with the City of Kingston, explained that the court summons and the monetary penalties are two different enforcement tools.
“While bylaw enforcement can issue both a court summons and AMP simultaneously for an aggravated nuisance party, a gathering that violates the provincial gathering maximums might not necessarily warrant both,” Compeau said. “This depends on whether the gathering is also a nuisance party as defined by the bylaw (i.e., disruptive behaviour, noise, etc.).”
Unsanctioned street parties have taken place in the University District since post-secondary students returned to the city at the beginning of September. There were street closures almost every night during the three-day Queen’s University move-in period and over the following weekend. Over those five nights, emergency services were forces to reallocate resources to control the crowds, which sometimes numbered in the thousands.
The unions for police and paramedics called the actions of the parties a “slap in the face” and Mayor Bryan Paterson and police Chief Antje McNeely reported being frustrated and disappointed.
Despite the stiffer penalties and threat of being identified if charged or fine, the parties continued this past weekend. On Monday, Kingston Police and City of Bylaw reported handing out 140 tickets or court summonses.