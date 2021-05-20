Seven new COVID-19 cases in Kingston area

Article content

Seven new COVID-19 cases were reported by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health on Thursday.

With 10 cases reported as resolved, there are currently 60 active cases in the Kingston region.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Seven new COVID-19 cases in Kingston area Back to video

Among the reported cases, two were verified close contacts — one female between the age of 18 and 29 and one male in his 30s.

Four cases are currently being investigated as to the source of transmission, including one female in her 40s and three males — one between 18 and 29, one in his 30s and one in his 40s.

The seventh case, a male in his 30s, is an outbreak-related case.

Though the outbreak was not identified by public health, there are currently five active outbreaks in the region, with 12 active cases associated with outbreaks.

Among previously reported cases, nine new variants of concern have been confirmed in the region.