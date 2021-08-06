Several firearms, crossbow seized by OPP in North Frontenac

Several firearms, various pieces of stolen property and drugs were seized by Ontario Provincial Police during the search of a home in North Frontenac early Friday morning.

The OPP said in a news release that the search was in connection to an investigation into firearms being reported stolen from another home on July 27.

Officers arrived at the South Road home Friday morning at 6 a.m. and arrested a man inside. Police said they also seized at least seven firearms, ammunition and a crossbow. They also seized methamphetamine and other pieces of stolen property, including tools and collectible toys.

The OPP have charged Jeremy Bryer, 44, of North Frontenac with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, and two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

Bryer appeared in bail court Friday afternoon. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to reappear next week.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information they suspect would be helpful to the investigation is asked to contact the Community Street Crime Unit of the South Frontenac OPP at 613-372-1932 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).