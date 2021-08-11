Short delays expected during causeway closure periods

Public Services and Procurement Canada is advising motorists of a lane closure on the LaSalle Causeway during several periods for repairs.

One lane will remain open for alternating traffic during these periods — Friday, Aug. 13, from 8 p.m. to midnight and Tuesday to Friday, Aug. 17-20, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Motorists should expect short delays as flag persons will be onsite directing traffic. Public Services and Procurement Canada does not expect the lane closure to affect marine traffic.

The bridge will remain open to cyclists and pedestrians during these periods. Caution is advised for anyone travelling on the bridge.

