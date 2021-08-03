Shuttle bus, farm vehicle collide on Wolfe Island

Steph Crosier
Aug 03, 2021  •  4 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon collision between a shuttle bus and a piece of farm machinery on Wolfe Island.

Const. Erin Cranton said four people suffered minor injuries and were taken to Kingston General Hospital. The collision occurred at about 1:30 p.m. on Dawson Point Road roughly 200 metres from the ferry terminal.

An image tweeted by Frontenac Paramedics appears to show one of two sprayer arms attached to a farm tractor penetrating the passenger side of a school bus being used as a shuttle.

OPP officers are investigating and gathering information from witnesses, Cranton said.

