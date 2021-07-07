Sisters of Providence make $5-million donation to community foundation

“We are honoured, humbled and thrilled that the Sisters have entrusted us with this gift to drive meaningful change in our community,” Tina Bailey, community foundation executive director, said.

The donation is to support the Community Foundation for Kingston and Area’s Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) programs and a program being developed to address social isolation and loneliness among seniors.

KINGSTON — The Sisters of Providence of St. Vincent de Paul have donated $5 million to programs that help children and seniors.

“This tremendous gift will allow us to quickly ramp up and build on the collaborative work we have been facilitating for the past two years on ACEs and to explore similar innovative approaches to addressing loneliness among seniors.”

For 160 years, the Sisters of Providence of St. Vincent de Paul have supported vulnerable populations in the Kingston area, mainly through education, health-care and social advocacy initiatives.

“As we look to the future, the Community Foundation for Kingston and Area seemed like a wonderful vehicle through which to leave a legacy gift to continue our Mission with youth and seniors,” Sister Sandra Shannon, general superior of the Sisters of Providence, said. “The 25-year history of CFKA gives us great confidence in this organization. It is our hope that through this gift and relying on CFKA, we will touch the lives of Kingstonians in a positive, productive manner for some years to come.”

Detailed plans for the funds are to be developed this fall.