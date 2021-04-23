





Article content The Special Investigations Unit has cleared Kingston Police of any wrongdoing during the Ford Street standoff last September. The standoff sent the accused involved, identified by Kingston Police as Mitchell Rattray, 33, to hospital with four fractured right-side ribs, a fracture to the left foot, a partial right-side pneumothorax and numerous bruises. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. SIU clears Kingston Police of any wrongdoing during Ford Street standoff Back to video Rattray was arrested following a nearly 13-hour standoff with Kingston Police and Ontario Provincial Police, who were called in to assist. “On my assessment of the evidence, there are no reasonable grounds to believe that any of the subject officers committed a criminal offence in connection with the complainant’s arrest and injuries,” Joseph Martino, director of the Special Investigations Unit, said in his decision. “The officers who attended at the address on Ford Street seeking to place the complainant into custody were in the lawful discharge of their duty.

Article content “They were aware that the complainant was armed with a knife, extremely agitated and violent and had just attacked occupants of the residence, inflicting serious injury. There were ample grounds to arrest the complainant for any number of offences, including assault with a weapon.” Kingston Police were called to the Ford Street address at about 4 a.m. by a woman who reported a man who was staying there had stabbed four people and had broken the jaw of one of them using a padlock in a sock, the SIU report said. The woman said the man had taken methamphetamine before the attack. The individuals he attacked were able to escape the apartment through a window, leaving him alone inside. As police arrived, they set up a perimeter around the building. The report said they already knew of Rattray and that one of the previous times he was arrested was also after a long standoff. The emergency response unit and the mobile crisis rapid response team tried to talk Rattray down, but he was having none of it, the report said. Multiple times the officers tried to talk him into exiting the residence on his own accord, but he refused. For much of the day, he walked around the residence with a large hunting knife. “He screamed from within the residence, threw objects, including knives, out through the home’s windows at the officers, and destroyed property within the apartment, all the while brandishing a knife in his hands,” the report said. The report states that Rattray commented about police killing him, but the officers responded that they would not. He then said again that he would never leave the residence.

Article content “A mental health worker affiliated with the Kingston Police mental health crisis intervention team also approached the building under the protective cover of an officer holding a police shield and tried talking to (Rattray). (Rattray) was unreceptive and continued to throw items out of the windows,” the report said. “Concerned for her personal safety, the mental health worker backed away from the building. At one point, (Rattray’s) mother was permitted to speak with her son. She, too, however, was unable to make any inroads.” After hours of talking, police decided to take more proactive measures, the report said. They used tear gas, a conducted energy weapon, plastic ARWEN rounds and even sent in a police canine. “The deployment of a police service dog also failed to incapacitate (Rattray),” the report said. “In fact, it seemed (Rattray) was able to exert a calming effect on the dog and was seen to be petting it at one point.” Finally, officers entered the residence through rear windows, fired more ARWEN rounds, used the conducted energy weapon again and arrested Rattray as he fell to the floor. Martino wrote that it isn’t even clear whether all of the injuries Rattray suffered were at the hands of the police. “In fact, it is possible and perhaps even likely that some, if not all, of the injuries happened in the course of the physical altercations with the residents that preceded the police presence or his feverish movements inside the home where he was seen to collide with household items,” Martino wrote.

Article content “Be that as it may, as there are no reasonable grounds on the aforementioned record to believe that the subject officers acted other than lawfully throughout the course of the standoff, there is no basis for proceeding with criminal charges in this case.” Rattray was later charged by police with three counts of assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause bodily harm, possession of a weapon to commit an offence, possession of a prohibited weapon by an unlicensed person, possession of a prohibited weapon while prohibited, two counts of mischief under $5,000, and eight counts of breaching his probation.

