SIU investigating Kingston Police actions after two injured while in custody

Loida Pedro, a spokesperson for the SIU, said that according to their preliminary investigation, Kingston Police officers were called to assist a man in mental distress on June 8. They decided not to arrest the man, but to take him to hospital.

The first injury was reported to the Special Investigations Unit on June 11, three days after the incident occurred.

The province’s police watchdog is investigating the actions of Kingston Police after two people were injured while in custody.

“While going into a police vehicle, the male panicked and the officers went hands-on to get him into the police vehicle,” Pedro wrote in an email to the Whig-Standard.

The man was diagnosed with a spiral fracture to his right arm the next day.

The second injury was July 14 during the execution of a search warrant. It was reported to the SIU the same day.

Pedro said the search was of an apartment on the second floor of a building. During this incident, a man jumped off the balcony.

The man was taken to Kingston General Hospital, where he was diagnosed with two fractures to his leg.

On July 15, Kingston Police released information about a search warrant they executed the day before, during which a man was arrested and charged with a number of drug and weapons offences. The release did not state whether the man they arrested was injured and taken to hospital or if the SIU was investigating.

When asked if this was the same occurrence being investigated by the SIU, Kingston Police would not confirm as it would identify the complainant of an SIU investigation. The SIU, and other police oversight agencies in the country, have a policy not to release the names of complainants without consent, unless there is an investigative necessity.