Case of COVID linked to electoral polling station

Public health is recommending anyone who attended the station during those times self-monitor for COVID-19 for 10 days. If symptoms develop, residents are asked to self-isolate and get tested.

Dr. Hugh Guan, acting medical officer of health for the region, confirmed in a news release that a positive case of COVID-19 was at the polling station in St. Luke’s Anglican Church (236 Nelson St.) sometime between 9 p.m. and midnight.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health has reported six new cases of the COVID-19 virus in its region and one of them is linked to an electoral polling station.

Five of the six new cases are still under investigation by contact tracers. They were found in a girl under 10, a woman in her 30s, and men between 18-29, another in his 30s and another in his 40s.

The final case was a woman in her 30s who caught it from a close contact who had already been diagnosed with the virus.

On Thursday afternoon, Ernestown Secondary School students were sent home for the rest of the week after a staff member tested positive for the virus. Several staff and two class cohorts are considered close contacts of the individual.

On Wednesday, two cases were identified at Bath Public School and another at Loyalist Collegiate and Vocational Institute.

Five people have recovered from the virus since Wednesday and there are 35 active cases total. The local public health catchment area has seen 1,719 cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, 668 of them were identified as variants of concern.