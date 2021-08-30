KINGSTON — The city’s planning committee is to hear public input on Thursday about a plan to build a six-storey, 186-unit residential building at the intersection of Princess and Albert streets.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The development is proposed to include 77 studio units, 81 one-bedroom units, 12 two-bedroom units and 16 three-bedroom units.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Six-storey building planned for Princess Street in Kingston Back to video

The development, which would be the third development at that intersection, is to also include five live-work units with individual entrances along Princess Street.

A 10-storey building is currently being built on the opposite side of Princess Street and Kingston Home Base Housing Youth Hub is being developed across Albert Street.

“The site is located within walking distance of various amenities, including Victoria Park, Churchill Park and the Kingston Memorial Centre,” a report to committee stated. “The nearest bus stop is located approximately 25 metres from the site along Princess Street and is served by Kingston Transit Route 4 and Express Route 501/502.”

The proposed development is to include about 30 parking spaces, including 26 in an underground parking lot and four on ground level, and 258 bicycle parking spaces are to be located underground and on the first floor.

The developer is seeking exemptions to some provisions of the zoning bylaw, including lot coverage and setbacks.