





Share this Story: Some Kingston-area pharmacies to offer COVID-19 vaccines as early as Saturday

Some Kingston-area pharmacies to offer COVID-19 vaccines as early as Saturday

Article content As many as 48 pharmacies in the Kingston region could have the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine available to people in the 60 to 64 age range as early as Saturday. The Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health region is one of three provincial health units taking part in an initiative to bring pharmacies on board for vaccine distribution and to test Ontario’s COVaxON system, the tool it is using to record vaccinations across the province. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Some Kingston-area pharmacies to offer COVID-19 vaccines as early as Saturday Back to video The Kingston-area pharmacies participating in the initiative are set to collectively receive as many 20,000 doses of the vaccine by as early as Friday, local medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, told media during a conference call on Tuesday afternoon. Appointments for those vaccinations will be booked with individual pharmacies either on their websites or by phone, and a list of the pharmacies involved will be published on the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health website as soon as it becomes available. “Potentially, they could start clinics on Saturday,” Moore said during the call. “It is our understanding that each pharmacy could receive somewhere between around 300 to 500 doses to get them started so that they can teach other health units and other pharmacies how to adopt and learn how to use this new COVax system in their practices.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Moore emphasized that the vaccines available during the two-week initiative are available only to individuals ages 60 to 64 until Health Canada decides whether it can be used effectively in older age groups. “(They will) let us know if that age group can be expanded, but for now, it’s ages 60 to 64 that you could book an appointment at a local pharmacy very soon to be able to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.” Moore said that all of the vaccines being distributed in Canada “are proven to be safe and effective.” “By effective, all of them have a significant reduction in your risk for being hospitalized for the virus, and, frankly, from dying from this virus,” he said. “All of them are in the (80 to 90 per cent) reduction in mortality and reduction in hospitalization, which is fabulous. Really, to me, it doesn’t matter what vaccine you have, it will all have the benefit of reducing impact on our hospital, impact on individuals and impact on mortality, which is great news.” Moore said the pharmacy partners will complement the region’s ongoing community immunization strategy. Kingston’s first vaccine clinic opened at the Invista Centre last week for by-invitation appointments for people in the province’s first phase of its vaccine rollout strategy, including those over 80, and front-line health-care workers. That vaccine clinic is running as part of a pilot to test the province’s online booking system, which is not yet publicly available.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Napanee’s Strathcona Paper Centre will open its community vaccination clinic on March 15, Moore said. “We are partnering with the Kingston Community Health Centres to have an immunization centre there,” he said. “As well, we will have an immunization centre at Kingston Health Sciences Centre. We’re also piloting projects with our primary care partners across the region, so that they can then teach each other how to use the COVax tool and how to receive and give the immunizations. That’s going to be a great partnership.” Moore said the province’s online booking portal and booking phone number will be available for public use on March 15, but only to those who are 80 years of age and older. To date, approximately 16,000 COVID-19 doses have been administered to approximately 13,000 people in the Kingston region. “We will build population immunity,” Moore said. “I am very confident that our community will adopt immunization as a strategy to get back to a new normal heading for the fall. We’re in a very good position at present.” For more information, visit www.kflaph.ca. mbalogh@postmedia.com

Share this article in your social network







News Near Kingston