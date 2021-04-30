Son unlawfully enters mother's home in search of 'loan'
Michael L. Shaw, 36, was convicted in April of being unlawfully in his mother’s north-end Kingston apartment building in March 2020 with intent to commit a crime and the very next day violating a non-communication order attached to his release undertaking that forbid him from having any contact with his mother.
He was given enhanced credit on 22 days of pretrial custody and sentenced to time served and probation for 12 months.
Justice Alison Wheeler was told that Shaw’s victim was home and in bed when she heard a knock on her door. Fearing it was her son, assistant Crown attorney John Skoropada said, the woman didn’t open her door.
The judge was told Shaw was not dissuaded, however. He kicked the door open, according to Skoropada, entered the apartment and announced to his mother that he needed her to get him money.
Police subsequently arrested him, but Shaw was afterward released, and the following day he returned to his mother’s apartment in search of medications, notwithstanding a release condition that barred him from approaching his mother or her residence.
“I needed money and I needed help,” Shaw told Justice Wheeler. “I was just in a bad state.”
Shaw claimed that his mother initially buzzed him into her building but then refused to let him into her apartment, and he admitted he was intent on getting “a loan” from her but denied that he’d intended to steal the money. He told Justice Wheeler that he kicked a laundry basket, not his mother.
“I was just in a bad state about money,” Shaw said, “and I was homeless.”
Skoropada maintained that whether or not Shaw believes it, he did assault his mother, but Skoropada didn’t recommend any additional jail time, and Shaw’s lawyer, Dave Sinnett, urged the judge to grant him time served and probation. He told Justice Wheeler that his client was diagnosed with schizophrenia around age 15. Sinnett said his client’s mother didn’t want him to go to jail and has never stopped trying to find help for her son.
Shaw just kept repeating that it was just about money. “I wasn’t there to assault or steal off her,” he said. “I just wanted to get money off her.”