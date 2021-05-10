South Frontenac's Alan Revill appointed to Conservation Ontario board

Article content

SYDENHAM — A Frontenac County councillor has been appointed to the provincial board that oversees Conservation Authorities in Ontario.

South Frontenac Township Coun. Alan Revill, the current chair of the Cataraqui Region Conservation Authority, was among six people appointed to the board of Conservation Ontario at its annual general meeting.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues on the Conservation Ontario Board, and for the opportunity to represent not only our exceptional team at Cataraqui Conservation but bring the voice of eastern Ontario conservation authorities to the table,” Revill said in a news release on Monday.

Conservation Ontario role is to co-ordinate work between Ontario’s 36 conservation authorities, facilitate their work with external organizations, and liaise with the Ontario government. Its mission is to “promote and continually strengthen a watershed-based conservation coalition in Ontario.”

The organization’s roles include policy and program development, business development and partnerships, communications, education and training, collective corporate services, government relations and information management and research.