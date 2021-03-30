





Article content KINGSTON — The St. Vincent de Paul Society of Kingston has launched a $3.5-million capital campaign to help build its new facility. “Through the pandemic, we’re recognizing how important it is that people have a place to connect,” Judy Fyfe, executive director of the St. Vincent de Paul Society of Kingston, said. “We had no opportunity to do that here (at our current facility). We can’t offer safely any of those indoor dining things (we normally do), so having some outdoor dining space as well as expanded interior space for dining will make a big difference in the future.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. St. Vincent de Paul Society of Kingston looks for donations for new facility build Back to video The goal of the local organization’s campaign is to help cover the cost of the build and furnish the new location at the corner of Bagot and Charles streets. Without a new facility, the St. Vincent de Paul Society, which currently calls 85 Stephen St. home, says it will not be able to keep pace with the growing demand for help. There has been a 49 per cent increase in the number of meals served in 2020 over 2019.

Article content “Certainly going through the pandemic has even changed (the plans) from when we started, because there are other things to consider now with the potential that this could be a reality that we deal with for a number of years or this (pandemic) could happen again,” Fyfe said. “First and foremost, we needed to make sure we had improved facilities to deliver what we already know we do well. We’re not looking to necessarily become something different, but just provide space for other agencies to come and offer services. We want to make sure we have enough dining space (both indoors and out) to meet our needs. To make sure we have the up-to-date kitchen to make it easier to serve the large numbers we’re serving now.” Along with offering hot meals, the society provides programming, support services and a safe place for people to feel a part of a community. “Any opportunity to create a sense of belonging and community, whether it be a self-care day for the women who use our services or even just playing cards over the lunch period or movie nights, we are really just hampered by the space here,” Fyfe said. “A lot of clients live pretty isolated lives. Our clients really do find themselves very vulnerable to social isolation just because of their poverty. And then the one place they could come and connect and feel cared for and appreciated is kinda taken away because of social distancing rules. It makes it even harder for them to cope with this because this is where their family is, for many of them.”

Article content With the need for social distancing and an increase in the need for its dining services, the Stephen Street facility’s indoor dining area became inadequate and had to close, leading to the society offering takeout only. The new location will offer opportunities to address the challenges faced by so many, in a caring and supportive environment. Programs offered in partnership with other service agencies will be designed to meet the immediate and long-term needs of those living in poverty, address social isolation and work towards creating a more resilient Kingston community. The new location is within walking distance of the Stephen Street facility, which Fyfe sees as a major benefit for the clients as well as those who donate items and time to the facility. “Making sure we have a larger warehouse capacity … certainly is part of one of the struggles we have here, and even improved access to our facility, because where we are is difficult for donors to come by for a visit and drop things off,” Fyfe said. As well, the organization will be able to stay downtown, close to other social services used by its clients. Photo by Julia McKay / The Whig-Standard The society was able to purchase the land at the corner of Bagot and Charles streets with the generous donation made by the Sisters of Providence in 2019. “They provided us with enough funds to purchase the land as well as set aside an endowment fund to help us secure our future,” Fyfe said. “The money that will be raised in this capital campaign is strictly just for the cost of the new build.”

While the new facility won't use the entire parcel of land purchased, it will be on the same side of Bagot Street as the Boys and Girls Club of Kingston and Area.. "It's a huge chunk of land actually, and we don't know what we're doing with the excess land, but we know where we're building, so that's where we are focusing on right now," Fyfe said. If the campaign is successful, the facility could be up and running by end of 2022, with a six-to-10-month build time. Donations to the campaign can be made in one of three ways: online through the St. Vincent de Paul Society website at svdpkingston.com, by mailing a cheque to 85 Stephen St., Kingston, ON, K7K 2C5, or by calling 613-766-8432 to make a credit card donation or set up a monthly donation plan.

