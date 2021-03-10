Startek serves workers severance notices while seeking new client
Startek has handed severance notices to 200-plus employees of its Kingston operation for April, but the customer service company says it is still hoping to find a new client before April and keep its workers employed.
The Kingston location lost its only client recently, on top of closing its physical office and moving all employees to an at-home work style due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are in (the request for proposal process with possible clients) and continue to be in different bids, and hopefully we can close something soon,” Mario Baddour, Startek global chief operating officer, said during a phone interview with the Whig-Standard on Wednesday. “But in the meantime I have to abide by local labour laws, and if I don’t have a continuation of business, I have to serve employees notice, which we did.
“It is to my benefit to win an opportunity so I don’t have to pay severance and we can maintain jobs for everybody. We went to the extent of partnering with competitors. They brought their (human resources) groups and are engaged with our (human resources) teams to hopefully help maintain continuity of employment for these employees.”
The Kingston site isn’t the only one to go virtual due to the pandemic, with Startek office sites in Argentina, the U.S. and other cities in Canada arranging for employees to work from home.
“Because we’re in the service industry and because of the clients we serve, we felt we needed to build a more future-proof, more pandemic-proof kind of business, and that’s how we went to assembling at-home platforms to allow people to work from at home,” Baddour said.
That is why, with almost 20 years in Kingston, the international call centre company closed its offices on Highway 15 and arranged for its employees to work remotely.
“Two things that played against us are the increased minimum wage in Ontario … and the pandemic created turmoil that was unexpected, not easy to build,” Baddour said. “I think the talent (in Kingston) is unmatchable and (that is) why the competition is trying to leverage that staff.”
The company opened call centres in Kingston in mid-2001, initially employing more than 1,200 in two locations — on Princess Street near Futures Gate and at the St. Lawrence Business Park on Highway 15.
Baddour said the Kingston site “used to be the headquarters and means a lot to us.”