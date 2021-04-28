





Article content KINGSTON — Stay home, don’t gather in person socially, and get vaccinated. That’s the message the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Board of Health conveyed as part of a COVID-19 update at its April meeting on Wednesday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Stay home, don’t gather in person socially, and get vaccinated Back to video In the report to the board, Dr. Lindsay Bowthorpe gave an overview of the province’s numbers, as well as an update specifically to April, along with a report on the current vaccination rates. Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health is still in Phase 2, with 40 per cent of the population over the age of 16 having received at least one vaccine dose, for a total of 84,898 first doses and 4,200 second doses administered by this week. “We have reached an amazing milestone. … Over 80 per cent of our KFL&A residents 60 years of age and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine,” Bowthorpe reported. “We need to continue to adhere to public health measures. Because you have your first dose does not mean that you are able to go out and socialize with people. It takes a least two weeks for us to see that someone gains benefit from preventing COVID-19 infection after they have been vaccinated.

Article content “Not everyone has had the opportunity to have their first dose of the vaccine yet. As well, you need to wait until everyone has received their second dose of the vaccine to really get the full benefit of these vaccines.” She also highlighted the mass vaccination, pharmacy, drive-thru and primary care provider clinics that have run in the region, including the mobile ones. Of the 34 Ontario public health units, KFL&A saw 37 cases per 100,000 for the week of April 18 to 24, with an average seven-day positive rate of 1.1 per cent. While the entire province is in grey status, KFL&A, with 29.6 cases per 100,000 in the past seven days, would be in the orange status on its own. “(This puts us in) the orange zone and we have not, despite the shutdown and stay-at-home order, been able to get out of the orange zone for the past three weeks,” Bowthorpe said. “Hospitalizations (have increased) and that’s due to the fact that the virus has changed. We are seeing more (variants of concern). It is a new enemy and it spreads faster, is more lethal and we are finding that we are not able to immunize fast enough in order to catch up with the virus, and we need to continue to adhere to public health measures.” There are also three people, all in their 50s, in hospital due to COVID-19. Two of them are currently in the intensive care unit and one is on a ventilator. Kingston Health Sciences Centre is currently taking care of 40 COVID-19 patients from outside KFL&A, while supporting a number of hot spots.

Article content The strongest point Bowthorpe made was that the positive cases are not just in the city of Kingston, with activity being reported throughout the entire region. “We are seeing (positive cases) in Napanee and we are seeing it in our smaller centres. We are seeing it in workplaces, daycares, we are hearing about sleepovers, bonfires, travel out of the area as well as backyard parties,” Bowthorpe said. “This is all over KFL&A. Please stick to your households. We know that this is challenging — the weather is getting warmer and we want everyone to still be able to exercise outside. We know how important that is for mental health and we would encourage everyone to continue to walk, bike, run and enjoy the outdoors in a safe manner.” Her key message was to stay home, avoid non-essential travel, don’t gather in person socially, but do stay active. Public health reports 12 new COVID-19 cases Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health reported 12 new active COVID-19 cases in the region on Wednesday, including 11 variants of concern and 19 resolved cases, bringing the active case count to 76. jmckay@postmedia.com twitter.com/JMcKayPhotoWhig • We want to hear from you: Send us opinions, comments and other feedback. Letters may be emailed to ed.whig@sunmedia.ca. Letters to the editor must contain the writer’s name, address and telephone numbers. The Whig-Standard reserves the right to edit, shorten or reject letters.

