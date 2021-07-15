Stolen vehicle driven straight to OPP detachment in Napanee

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a Vaughan driver after they say a stolen vehicle was driven right to their offices.

On Wednesday evening a driver headed west called 911 because a vehicle was following them and they felt unsafe. They were instructed to go to the closest OPP detachment, which was the Lennox and Addington one in Napanee.

The driver of the second vehicle followed the initial driver all the way to the detachment. When the two vehicles arrived, officers spoke with both drivers.

Police then learned that the second vehicle had been stolen from the GTA in June.

Ramanpreet Singh, 27, of Vaughan, was arrested and has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime, over $5,000.

Singh was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Napanee on September 7, 2021.