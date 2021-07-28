Stories in the Square is fun for everyone
Article content
With its Stories in the Square events, Kingston Frontenac Public Library makes literacy both fun and educational for families with young children.
Advertisement
Article content
“Our programs are really there to enhance early literacy and teach parents how to read to your child in a way that grows their vocabulary,” program leader Caylee Ortiz said.
Stories in the Square is fun for everyone Back to video
In partnership with the City of Kingston, the library hosts the event in the City Hall Amphitheatre next to Springer Market Square on Thursdays to the end of September, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Parents bring their children through the downtown market into the outdoor amphitheatre space, listening to the stories on the steps of a colourful flower garden.
The setting’s openness is well suited for young children. It provides them plenty of room to wiggle around, incorporating its many sights into the stories.
“(Stories in the Square) is not just something the kids are sitting and watching,” Ortiz said. “We want them to feel included. This is a community event.”
Engaging the children is a multi-faceted endeavour.
It starts with the stories themselves. Being that this is a library-organized event, program leaders have a library of books available to them — choosing the right ones for Stories in the Square requires some careful consideration, however.
Ortiz explained how diversity is a point of focus, both in their contents and how they are presented to the readers through graphics and illustrations. She also stressed that learning remains at the centre of Stories in the Square.
“We work for the library, so we have everything at our disposal, but there is a conscious effort there to incorporate books that do focus on learning and involve interaction,” Ortiz said.
Advertisement
Article content
Stories in the Square also engages children through music and sound. Throughout each 30-minute session, families can expect several guided singalongs, many of which become further interactive using shakers.
Children receive these shakers at the pre-event check-in and use them when called upon throughout the session, further involving the children to keep the energy high as juvenile attention spans are tested.
Parents should also be engaged, as Stories in the Square provides a repeatable template for developing young children’s literacy skills.
“Conversing with your child can do wonders for their vocabulary, which then when they become readers can help them identify different words a little easier,” Ortiz said.
Most people don’t have Ortiz’s background as an early childhood educator. The children’s eyes light up whenever she speaks to them. Nonetheless, her positive attitude and thoughtful approach to communication is something all parents can copy.
“Even children who might be a little more shy, I really try, even if it’s just looking at them and saying ‘great job’ or thanking them for coming,” she said. “Those little things can really build a child’s confidence, and that’s the goal here. The goal is to help children feel seen, heard, encouraged and develop a love for learning.”
The accessibility of Stories in the Square means this applies to all children. A volunteer, known as “Q,” sits beside the program leader while providing sign-language interpretations of the entire session, welcoming both children and parents who are deaf.
Parents need not be concerned about finances, either. Stories in the Square is open to anyone with a free library card.
“This is really accessible to all, and that’s what’s important to us,” Ortiz said. “We do a lot of outreach work, but having these programs available to anyone in the Kingston-Frontenac area, having the library accessible and free, that’s what means a lot to me.”
Interested parents can sign up on the library’s website at www.kflpa.ca.