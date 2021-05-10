





Article content Soleil D. Dixon, 24, was recently convicted of a string of offences, the majority committed over 12 days spanning the last two weeks in August and the first week in September 2020. She was given enhanced credit on 205 days of pretrial custody and sentenced to a further 67 days in jail, plus probation for 18 months. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. String of offences keeps woman in jail Back to video Dixon’s crime spree began with an assault on her partner, witnessed by her partner’s eight-year-old child, and a related violation of probation she’d received in August 2019, which required her to keep the peace. Justice Alison Wheeler was told that was followed three days later by a theft, in concert with others, from Sport Chek in the Cataraqui Centre, which attracted a second count of violating probation by failing to keep the peace. Four days after that Dixon, was involved in a collision with another motorist at Earl and Barrie streets and fled the scene without giving the other driver her name, contact or insurance information. And three days later, in early September, the judge was told, she committed mischief to property when she kicked in the door of a woman on Park Street. Dixon spent some time in custody following the Park Street incident but was eventually released, and in mid-November she was charged again with having possession of a stolen motor vehicle and a related violation of a release condition that required her to confine herself to her residence unless accompanied by her bail surety or engaged in a short list of permitted activities.

Article content Assistant Crown attorney Ryan Makasare told the judge that Dixon’s partner required medical attention after Dixon punched her repeatedly in the face, sat on her and tore a necklace from her neck. No reason for the attack was revealed in court. Makasare said Dixon afterward got into a black car with three adult males and drove away. Kingston Police officers responding afterward to a report of a domestic disturbance found the victim crying, her mouth bloodied from a cut lip. A few days later, Makasare told the judge, Dixon was in Sport Chek around 6 p.m. in the company of a male she identified in court as her best friend and another whose identity remains unknown. It was the unidentified male who bolted out the door with his arms full of merchandise, Makasare said, but he was quickly followed by Dixon and her male buddy. Less than a week later, Dixon was driving a white Ford Focus west on Earl Street shortly before 2 p.m when she ran a stop sign and collided with a Hyundai travelling south on Barrie Street. The impact sent the Hyundai skidding across the sidewalk into a grassy area. There were no significant injuries, but the judge was told that Dixon afterward refused to identify herself to the Hyundai’s male driver. Instead, she retrieved a screwdriver and used it to remove the Ford’s rear licence plate before running off. Makasare said she popped up next, only days later, at the Park Street apartment, where the female occupant answered her knock around 4 a.m, realizing too late that there were two males accompanying Dixon. It was Dixon who kicked the door open, however, and she was arrested the following day and spent the rest of September and most of October in custody before being released on bail.

Article content Eighteen days into her release, a Kingston Police officer patrolling in the Carleton Street area spotted a stolen car parked on the street and learned that the person who had driven it to that spot, a male, was in one of the nearby residences. Consequently, police put surveillance on the vehicle and waited. It was Dixon who eventually emerged, however, and drove off in the car. She was arrested and charged with its possession after she parked it near Macdonnell and Mack streets. Dixon’s lawyer, John Dillon, said his client’s sister thinks her spree was caused by a problem with her medications, but he said Dixon told him, “No, it was just time.” He also advised the judge that Dixon’s partner remains supportive but had confided to him that, “If this happens again, she’ll leave Dixon,” and that, “She’s fed up with the mood swings.”

