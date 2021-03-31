Students asked to take home personal belongings before weekend

Article content

The local public and Catholic school boards have released posts recommending that all students take home their personal belongings before the Easter break

“Given local public health directives, we know that this first long weekend of spring will look and feel different. The Limestone District School Board urges everyone to ensure they are doing their part to follow local public health directives to prevent the spread of COVID-19: keep celebrations within your immediate household; avoid social gatherings; and avoid non-essential travel outside the KFL&A region,” the board stated on its website.

“Out of an abundance of caution, students are to take home personal items this Easter weekend and any tools to remove barriers to their learning. This will help to easily adjust to a remote learning environment if we should face school closure following the Easter weekend,” the Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board reported on Twitter.

Both school boards have stated that this recommendation is a precautionary measure.

Personal belongings have been identified as being items such as eyeglasses, shoes, extra or outdoor clothing and boots/shoes, etc.

“We do expect that students and staff attending and working at in-person school will resume classes on Tuesday, April 6. However, we want to ensure families and staff are equipped to deal with any potential announcements by the Ministry of Education and/or provincial medical officer of health,” the Limestone board continued.

“The goal is about allowing staff and families the chance to prepare for any possible scenario, not that the board has any information regarding temporary school closures or a shift to remote learning. Should device allocation be required, families will be given an opportunity to obtain devices for students.”