Article content Those who live in and around the Queen’s University campus had to wait upwards of two hours to register and cast their votes on election day. As of 9 p.m. on Monday, lines were wrapped around the block at the polling station at MacGillivray-Brown Hall. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Students encounter long lines, frustration at Queen's University polling station Back to video Brandon Pryce, an Elections Canada volunteer at the polling station, explained that students had been waiting in line for hours, with the time constraints forcing some to leave. “I’ve seen an incredibly long line and frustrated students. Students have been leaving — it’s not been great — others have been encouraged to stay, but some leave because they have other things they have to do,” Pryce said in an interview with the Whig-Standard.

Article content Hannah Ascough, a party volunteer who was initially working to get out the vote, ended up helping students navigate the lines and pointing registered voters to the shorter line on the other side of the building. According to Ascough, throughout the day she had seen the polling station overwhelmed. “What’s ended up happening is that all of these students are registered to vote in other areas, and so now they have to register to vote in the Kingston area,” she told the Whig-Standard. “The line has been like this all day. Basically, they’re not registered to vote here; they’re registered to vote at home. Because the student vote on campus program has been cancelled, they have to register for Kingston, so that’s what they are trying to do.” This year, Elections Canada cancelled the campus voting program, which allowed students to cast special ballots in their home districts from campus, meaning students did not need to re-register to vote. Ascough also said she saw many individuals whose mail-in ballots did not show up in time to vote, as well as people who were given the wrong address for the polling station. “People didn’t get their mail-in ballots on time, or they got them today, so they had to come here and re-register to vote. The other thing that happened was people got conflicting addresses, so they were given a polling station number and the wrong address, so they would go stand in that line and then they’d be told they have to come here. Those people have been able to jump the line, thankfully,” she said.

Article content According to Elections Canada, there have been measures put in place to mitigate some of the risks of lost or late ballots. “We’ve done our best to make sure Canadians were aware of the voting options available, and of the important dates and deadlines so that they could make a plan and find options that worked best for them — particularly because of the risk of situations where ballots might arrive late and make things more difficult for electors. For the first time, we offered a special ballot drop-off option for electors at their polling locations. This gave another opportunity for electors who got their ballot late or who were worried they couldn’t mail it back on time to submit their completed ballot for counting on election day. There are also options in place for electors who don’t receive their special ballot on time. They can sign an oath saying they did not vote any other way and can vote by regular ballot at their poll,” Elections Canada said in an email to the Whig-Standard. Pryce said that while he commends the students for waiting, he is confused that this problem was not anticipated. “The important question is whether (Elections Canada) knew that this many students were going to need to register day-of, and they should have. So having them at one poll, with five poll workers is not enough,” he said. Elections Canada was unable to provide specific details regarding the polling station at Queen’s University, but explained that a high volume of voter registrations would account for backlog.

Article content “Elections Canada did extensive outreach with student organizations and had a dedicated communications and advertising campaign directed at students to try to ensure that they had the information they needed to register and vote. We’re happy that so many Queen’s students participated in the election today, and are grateful for their patience as they dealt with longer lines,” Elections Canada said. Despite the long line, voters (and many of them first-time voters) were making the best of a bad situation. One student, Beckett Ewanishin, a first-year student, had been waiting for almost an hour and a half and had yet to cast his ballot. Despite the wait, he was committed to voting. “It hasn’t been bad. I’ve been here with friends. It’s a little long. I’ve never voted before, so I don’t know what the lines are usually like. I’m doing my duty and I don’t mind waiting in line to do it. Even if it was four hours, I would wait,” Ewanishin said. Others brought chairs, played games or chatted with friends while they waited. At the back of the polling station, one girl was seen leaping into her friend’s arms, saying “I voted!” as they left together.

