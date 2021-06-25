





Article content A 19-year-old from Sydenham, previously known for his work as a Subway sandwich artist, has now helped to counter terrorism in the Arabian Sea with the Canadian Navy. “To be part of this mission and this ship and making a good impact on the world is really amazing,” Sailor Third Class Jacob Watson said in an email from HMCS Calgary in the Indian Ocean. “The goods we intercept go to regional criminal and terrorist groups so it’s great to contribute to cutting off their funding. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sydenham resident now combating terrorism in the Arabian Sea Back to video “This is what I wanted out of my career and to be doing it so early on in my career is a very nice bonus. It feels like I am actually doing something with my life and that’s great getting new experiences and making a difference.” Watson and his crewmates on HMCS Calgary recently participated in the Canadian-led Combined Task Force-150 (one of three Combined Maritime Forces missions) conducting multinational maritime security operations in the Arabian Sea. The ship’s mission was to intercept vessels carrying illicit goods, often narcotics, that fund regional terrorist and criminal groups.

Article content A news release stated that since the ship joined Combined Maritime Forces mission earlier this year, it set a number of records. The first was for 17 seizures of illicit goods, the most of any single ship on any one rotation in the history of the mission, the next was for the most seizures in terms of weight of narcotics and wholesale dollar value, and the final record was for the largest single heroin seizure in combined maritime forces history since its formation in 2002. Watson is a naval electronic sensor operator and his job is to be a lookout for when the ship’s boarding team accesses and searches the suspicious vessel. He said his job is to ensure the team’s safety and to report anything suspicious they may not be aware of. “To be honest, the first couple times when we went to board a vessel, it was a little bit of rush as I got to actually see it happen and it was amazing to know that they found illicit drugs and it was a nice feeling to know we would be making the world a better place by confiscating them,” Watson said. Watson said when he graduated from Sydenham High School he considered studying to become a police officer but had also always wanted to travel. As he was looking at policing programs his mother, Laura, suggested checking out the Canadian Forces and possibly becoming a Military Police officer or simply joining the reserve force to support his schooling. When he found out about naval electronic sensor operators. Watson said he found it interesting and decided to apply for a full-time position.

Article content “What drew me to NESOP, to put it simply, is that I heard we get to operate the ship’s big guns,” Watson said. “Coming out of high school this really interested me and I thought it would be fun to be the one in the seat actually controlling a 57mm gun and 20mm CIWS. “My job identifying vessels based on their radars can be quite interesting as it can take a little bit of digging to figure what type of vessel a signal is coming from and it’s fun to help paint the ship’s picture of the maritime environment.” Watson did not think he’d be making such an impact at just 19. Once he’d completed his specialized training he was posted to HMCS Calgary in February and the ship deployed the next day. He and the crew have travelled to Hawaii, Guam, all around Asia, the Middle East, and will have gone to Australia and New Zealand before heading home in September. “It all just happened so fast and at a young age getting to see and experience all this is amazing,” Watson said. “To be part of this mission and this ship and making a good impact on the world is really amazing. The goods we intercept go to regional criminal and terrorist groups so it’s great to contribute to cutting off their funding. This is what I wanted out of my career and to be doing it so early on in my career is a very nice bonus. It feels like I am actually doing something with my life and that’s great getting new experiences and making a difference.” While he resigned from the Subway franchise in Sydenham when he moved away for basic training, Watson said his sandwich-making skills are still being put to work. “The ship does a ‘Subway Night’ so I help out with that and try to teach people how to make subs the way I did at my old job,” Watson said. “Also doing lunch (duty) I help the cooks and make wraps for people, during that I can utilize those skills from Subway and make a pretty good wrap.” scrosier@postmedia.com twitter.com/StephattheWhig

