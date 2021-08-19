KINGSTON — After four years of leading the conservation effort to save local turtle populations, Mabyn Armstrong is ready to hand over the reins of Turtles Kingston to a new leader.

Armstrong is in the process of transitioning out of the role, making way for Tara Bauer to take over the director position.

Tara Bauer takes over as Turtles Kingston director

A graduate of the University of Guelph with an undergraduate degree in environmental science and a master’s degree in hydrogeology, Bauer brings a scientific expertise to the role.

She returned to Kingston after working with the Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority.

“Turtles have been my favourite animal my entire life,” Bauer said. “I grew up in Kingston; I have experienced turtles.

“Initially I was just super excited to be a volunteer co-ordinator, and when she said ‘taking over,’ I had a tiny little heart palpitation, but though, ’Yeah, I could do that,’” said Bauer, who with her mother co-founded Blue Marble Learning Scene, an environmental education organization.

“I love being in charge of my own projects. I could totally take this and make it my own.”

“I’m excited to see where she is going to take it,” Armstrong said.

“I’m looking to leave because all of my objectives have been realized. I am ready to pass it on.”

Among the first things Bauer said she wants to do is set up a website for Turtles Kingston, which up to now has reached the public largely though social media.

Existing programs are to continue, such as the network of veterinarians who accept injured turtles for treatment, the next protectors and advocacy work that has led to better signage, a no-passing zone and turtle-exclusion fencing being installed along Highway 2 across Collins Creek.

“It’s good, because she can continue with what is there,” Armstrong said.

Bauer said she plans to hire five co-ordinators to oversee different programs

After a period of getting to know the role, and helping the public get to know her, Bauer said she would look at ways to reduce poaching, which in the past year has become a serious issue in the Kingston area.

Now that turtle concerns in the Westbrook area have been addressed, Turtles Kingston will in the coming years look to improve conditions in other areas identified as having high turtle mortality rates, Bauer said.