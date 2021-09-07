Article content

Ten new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health on Tuesday, the first case update since Friday, Sept. 3.

Three of the cases reported were females between the ages of 18 to 29 and are currently under investigation as to the source of transmission. Four additional cases are also under investigation — one male between the ages of 10 to 17, one male between the ages of 18 to 29, one male in his 30s and one male in his 40s.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Ten cases of COVID-19 reported in Kingston region on Tuesday Back to video

Two of Tuesday’s reported cases are travel-related transmissions, with one case reported to be a female aged 18 to 29, and the second case reported to be a male aged 18 to 29.