Ten cases of COVID-19 reported in Kingston region on Tuesday
Ten new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health on Tuesday, the first case update since Friday, Sept. 3.
Three of the cases reported were females between the ages of 18 to 29 and are currently under investigation as to the source of transmission. Four additional cases are also under investigation — one male between the ages of 10 to 17, one male between the ages of 18 to 29, one male in his 30s and one male in his 40s.
Ten cases of COVID-19 reported in Kingston region on Tuesday
Two of Tuesday’s reported cases are travel-related transmissions, with one case reported to be a female aged 18 to 29, and the second case reported to be a male aged 18 to 29.
The final reported case was a male under the age of 10. It was a verified close contact transmission.
Among previously reported cases, three cases of variants of concern have been identified.
Additionally, public health is reporting that one health-care worker has been identified in a previously reported case.
In Tuesday’s update, public health also shared that five cases have been resolved since Friday, bringing the number of active cases in the Kingston region to 22.
Public health continues to encourage all residents to get both doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. Available appointments and mobile clinic dates are posted on the public health website at www.kflaph.ca.