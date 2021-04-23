





Article content Since the start of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. David Maslove describes the pace of the Kingston General Hospital intensive care unit as constant. One patient after another, all with the same virus, most struggling to breathe. “It’s a lot of adrenalin and a lot of fatigue at the end of a shift. It’s a lot of mental focus and mental stamina,” Dr. Maslove, a critical care physician with Kingston Health Sciences Centre, described on Thursday afternoon. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. The 'surge' has come to KGH's intensive care unit: physician Back to video “But it’s also been very inspiring to see how my colleagues, and colleagues across the hospital, have really rallied to this. We’re all aware of the need, and people who work in critical care come from a culture of helping out when there’s a patient in need.” Since March 1, Kingston Health Sciences Centre has received 79 patients from outside the southeastern Ontario region to treat in its ICU or in acute care. As of 10 a.m. on Friday, there were 33 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 11 in acute care. Of the patients, 39 are from outside of the region, four are from within it, and one is from an unknown postal code.

Article content The ICU’s normal capacity is roughly 30 patients. Maslove said the third wave has been “vastly different” compared to previous waves. “We hadn’t seen a lot of COVID in our hospital here. Not none, but less relative to other parts of the province,” Maslove said. “Wave three has been a different thing entirely. “All the plans we put in place a year ago, when we thought a wave of patients were coming, were finally put into place now. A little ironic that it’s close to what we hope is the end of the pandemic, but that surge we were expecting has finally come.” The plans include more staff — including nurses, pharmacists, respiratory therapists, social workers, physiotherapists, patient care assistants and many more — on the floor to match increased number of patients. This means more shifts more often. “We’re busy, but we know there’s a huge demand for critical care in the province, and that we as a region that doesn’t have a lot of COVID patients locally has an important role to play to help our with the rest of the province,” Maslove said. “Everyone here is motivated by that and eager to roll up their sleeves and to do the work that needs to be done.” A more difficult aspect of treating the patients from out of town is communicating with their families. Trying to reassure them that their loved one is being cared for by strangers, but strangers who are skilled at what they do and are doing everything they can, Maslove said. He says he tries to put himself in their shoes.

Article content “It’s a bit of a leap of faith on their part,” Maslove admitted. “But it’s been remarkable speaking to families. They’re grateful that we’ve been able to help, they’re appreciative of all our efforts, and that demonstrates tremendous strength and resiliency on the part of the families who are going through just a difficult time.” The patients Maslove and his colleagues are seeing are younger than ever before and they are “very, very sick,” but it is hard for them to compare because the pandemic was so tame locally compared to the hot spots. “What’s unusual and very difficult is the sheer volume of patients,” Maslove explained. Despite the volume or patients and staff, the ICU remains a calm environment where everyone puts their head down and gets the work done, Maslove said. “But getting all that done is tiring at the end of the day,” Maslove said. “It’s hard to convey. On the one hand, it’s terrible because of the human toll that all of this is taking, and adding the complexity of treating patients who come from afar, but the mood in the ICU doesn’t really match that. “It’s more resolve and collegiality and commitment to clinical care, and to looking after people and relying on colleagues. Everyone is there to support each other across disciplines.” scrosier@postmedia.com twitter.com/StephattheWhig

