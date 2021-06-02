'The true cost of parking is shockingly expensive'
KINGSTON — The proposed new parking policy promises to be both a transformative piece of city policy and at the same time, if well executed, something most people may not notice being applied, the senior city staff who worked on the plan said.
City staff explained the philosophy that led to a discussion paper “The Power of Parking: A New Parking Paradigm for Kingston?” at a technical briefing for the media on Wednesday afternoon.
“This represents significant change for Kingston, and sometimes we are a city that is not overly comfortable with change,” explained Paige Agnew, the city’s commissioner of community services and one of the authors of the discussion paper.
“Parking and zoning are things that are typically very technical that the average person doesn’t have the time or the interest to engage in,” added Agnew, who described the proposed new parking policy as one of the city’s most important policies ever.
“Our biggest concern is making sure that people really understand the critical connections here and also what we are actually talking about in terms of initial preferred options so that we can have that meaningful conversation.”
The discussion paper is one of four being published as part of the development of the new citywide zoning bylaw.
Bylaws cannot be retroactively enforced, so the parking at existing developments will not change unless a redevelopment is proposed.
But developers of new commercial or residential builds could see the requirement for parking greatly reduced, as the parking policy described in the discussion paper would see a reduction in the minimum amount of parking required for new developments.
In the case of affordable housing and heritage buildings, the parking requirement would be eliminated.
The new parking rules will likely be the most controversial as they are expected, according to the discussion paper, to create a new conversation around the supply of parking and its “true cost.”
“The true cost of parking is shockingly expensive,” urban design consultant, and the report’s co-author, Brent Toderian said.
The cost of the current requirement for parking includes everything from the resources used to make the vehicles and roads, fuel costs and the impact on the climate and health, Toderian said.
Those costs directly translate to higher prices for housing, particularly in dense, urban areas where land prices are high, according to the discussion paper. A single parking space can add about 12.5 per cent to the cost of an affordable housing unit.
The cost of parking also siphons away funds from other city priorities, such as affordable housing and addressing the impacts of climate change.
“Who pays?” Toderian said. “Everyone.”