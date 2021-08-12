This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content Graham and Maureen Wright of Kingston and their three children have lived at five different campsites since the beginning of July.

Article content “I mean two of them, we were literally there for a day. It’s definitely stressful, all the moving,” Graham Wright said in an interview with the Whig-Standard. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 'This is not a money issue. This is a housing issue' Back to video Costing between $53 and $63 a night, the Wrights have been living in a tent trailer on a campground outside of Kingston with their two teenage sons and their five-year-old daughter, who is non-verbal and non-mobile and requires 24-hour care. “It would have been cheaper if we could have paid for a month. But they can only do that if you book a month at the same site. But a lot of these guys book like in January. The fact that we got this site for a week was like, ‘Oh sweet!’” Graham said. Since May 1, the Wrights have been one of many homeless families in Kingston. Following the end of their temporary lease, they have been unable to secure a new house that is affordable on a single income — Maureen’s Ontario Disability Support Program cheque — and is wheelchair accessible for their daughter. After following through with the City of Kingston and local housing agencies, the Wrights believe they have exhausted all available housing supports and have been let down by the system. “To actually go through the steps of the system and to still feel like it’s not enough, when it comes to a family like this, it’s not enough,” Graham said. Graham dates their struggles with housing back to 2018, when their daughter, Faith, suffered three cardiac arrests while in hospital for surgery. During the first arrest, it took doctors 47 minutes to revive her, during which time she lost all oxygen to her brain and suffered severe brain damage.

Article content Following Faith’s injury, Graham quit his job as a mechanic at Midas Kingston to help care for her. With Maureen’s health issues, she is not able to care for Faith and their two sons all on her own. “It’s a very long process, and that’s the reason I had to leave my job. There’s no way a husband could do that to his wife — ‘OK, you deal with that, I’m going to work.’ I left work. I was at Midas Kingston for many years and very established,” he explained. “It’s not like I’m refusing to work. We have a special-needs daughter in a wheelchair, non-mobile, non-verbal, needs 24-hour care. Getting 24-hour nursing care, that’s not possible. Even the amount of hours that Faith is awarded — 200 hours a month — I think the most she ever got was 110.” In 2018, the Wrights were living in the Development Drive area, in a split-level house with all of the bathrooms on the second floor. The house was not suitable for Faith, and the family decided to move. “When it comes down to a house fitted for our daughter, we also have nursing that comes in, there needs to be a bathroom for the nurses to use on the first floor — we have to think about them, too. It’s not fair for the nurses to be carrying a child up and down stairs. There’s a big picture here: we can’t just take any place that’s listed. It’s hard because none of them are, but we’re looking for the one that we make work the best,” Graham said. In 2019, the family signed a temporary one-year lease with the understanding that they would be moving out by May 1 so that the owners could renovate the house. In January, Graham started looking for houses.

Article content “I was unsuccessful in finding a place by May 1, and it’s a really crappy feeling,” he said. “We had started looking as early as the new year. I could see us taking three or four months, (I thought) that should be enough time. But, unfortunately, you are battling with not only multiple other families but with students, which takes up a very large percentage of the rentals in Kingston. It’s not only a battleground, but it’s also a gamble. If you get one of these places, it would be like winning the lottery.” According to Graham, a significant barrier in being approved for a house was that the Wrights’ sole source of income is ODSP. “(One landlord) told me, ‘Keep in mind I have 32 applications that I have to go through.’ Thirty-two may not seem like a big number, but that’s a one in 32 chance that we’re going to get that place. But when you’re on a single income, and it’s (ODSP) — not that any landlord would openly admit that they would discriminate against someone on ODSP — they would rather take someone with a full-time job than someone on ODSP,” he explained. Graham estimates that since January he has inquired about hundreds of houses and submitted between 50 to 75 applications. Despite trying, Graham and Maureen were unable to secure housing by the time their lease was up. They ended up moving with their two sons and daughter, a cat and an 11-year old Rottweiler dog into the Motel 6. After bouncing back and forth between the Motel 6 and the Days Inn, the cost became too much.

Article content “Staying at motels on one income with a family, you can’t do it. You just can’t. You can do it for a little bit of time,” Graham said. “I remember we paid after a couple of days (at the Days Inn) and it was almost $300, and I was like, ‘OK, no. That’s the end of this. We need to find another option.’” They reached out to the City of Kingston and Home Base Housing for support. Immediately, Home Base Housing recognized the severity of the situation, and a worker helped connect the Wright family with the City of Kingston. “Basically he said, ‘OK this family is in a pretty bad situation and we need to make the extra step,’ he calls the City of Kingston and says we have a family that’s in a bad situation, they’re staying in the Motel 6 right now, they are only on one income and they’re pretty much out of money,” Graham explained. Promptly, the city offered the family the opportunity to get a room at the Seven Oakes Motel, but it didn’t work out. Graham felt that a single room was not suitable for a family of five, with one child in a wheelchair. “The room is only fitted with two double beds, my 11-year-old and my 14-year-old, they’re big boys. We’re talking two adults, two children, one child in a wheelchair, in a room with two double beds,” he said. Graham and Maureen turned down the room and expressed their concerns to Home Base Housing. “In that moment, (the worker at Home Base Housing) did act pretty quickly. He called up the City of Kingston and said, ‘We have a problem here,'” Graham explained.

Article content Rather than stay at the Seven Oakes, they opted to keep paying for their rooms at the Motel 6 for a week and a half while they sorted out their housing. However, as their funds dwindled, the motel was no longer an option. “I said, ‘OK, not that I really want to, but we’re in a really crappy situation, and if you will consider paying for two conjoining rooms at the Seven Oakes, not that we really want to go back there, but two rooms will work for the temporary time.’ (The Home Base Housing worker) called the City of Kingston and they said, ‘Yes, we will do that. Considering the size of the family, that obviously makes sense,’” he explained. The condition of the agreement was that should a spot open at Lily’s Place, an emergency shelter for families, the city would not pay for the motel room and the family would have to move to the shelter. The morning before the family was set to move to the Seven Oakes, Graham received a phone call telling him that two rooms had opened up at Lily’s Place. Initially, Graham and Maureen were relieved that they would not have to stay at the Seven Oakes with their family. However, relief was fleeting as they were told they would need to get rid of both of their pets within the 24 hours. That was a hard pill to swallow for the family, but they weighed their options. “That’s not easy when you have an 11-year-old Rottweiler who’s been with us longer than two of our children,” Graham said. “We reached out to a couple of people who normally would (take care of them), but they couldn’t. What are our options at that point? Do we drop our 11-year-old dog off at the humane society? Is this the time to put our dog down? We considered it.”

Article content However, Maureen felt that on top of all that her sons had been through, losing their dog was just too much. “With everything the boys have been through the past couple of years with basically losing their sister, their home, schools — they’ve lost enough to have to surrender their animals, too,” Maureen said. Another pressing concern for the family was the accessibility and safety of the shelter for their daughter. Faith was born with three small spleens as opposed to one large spleen, and as a result is on daily antibiotics in case she is exposed to an infection. “We obviously have to be very careful with Faith. We have to keep her in a bubble and keep her very safe. It’s challenging, that’s why (when) the City of Kingston wanted to put us in Lily’s Place, the doctors were like, ‘Yes, I understand you guys are in a very crappy situation, but it’s not really the best place for Faith,’” Graham explained. In addition to health concerns, there are accessibility issues, despite the fact that Lily’s Place claims to be wheelchair accessible on the first floor. “I don’t care how much they want to say it’s wheelchair accessible — like, yes, it has the nice little elevator up front to bring you in — but it’s a normal downtown Kingston house. The hallways are very narrow, there’s multiple levels on one floor, and it would be challenging for a daughter in a wheelchair and a family of our size,” Graham said. Another serious concern for the family was the policy that children cannot be left unaccompanied at the shelter. For the Wrights, there is simply not enough space to fit all three children — only one of whom, at 14, they feel comfortable leaving on his own — two adults and Faith’s wheelchair in their car at once.

Article content “Say Maureen and I had to go to the store. We would have to take everybody, and we just have a normal van right now, and having a child, plus her wheelchair, and basically two teenagers and my wife and I, I mean that would be impossible,” Graham explained. Given these issues, the family felt they could not stay at Lily’s Place and moved back to the Motel 6. “I called Home Base Housing, and the director of Lily’s Place, she was very nice. I said, ‘Thanks but no thanks.’ That was just too much for a 24-hour period,” he said. After deciding the shelter was not suitable for their family, Graham and Maureen returned to the Motel 6 on their own dime. They claim the city and Home Base Housing failed them after they turned down the spot. “It’s very stressful because you have to jump through their hoops, you have to stay where they want (you) to stay. And if you don’t, then inevitably they turn their back on you,” he said. In response to a Facebook post by the Wrights, Home Base Housing executive director Tom Greening responded to their complaints. “I met with three senior staff from Home Based Housing who had interactions with the family, and we reviewed in detail the nature of our services with this family. There are times in the past where I get complaints around the services offered by Home Base Housing and I will look into them. In the past, I have offered apologies when I feel that people haven’t received the services they should receive. I believe that this family did receive good service from the different services or programs at Home Base Housing,” Greening said in an interview with the Whig-Standard.

Article content In response to complaints about the family’s inability to receive emergency shelter through the City of Kingston, Greening said that such programs fall outside the purview of Home Base Housing, though he understands the city policy to be that “if there is a shelter available, they should use the shelter as opposed to paying for motels.” In an email from the City of Kingston, the department of housing and social services claimed it has “no current policy on motel stays, as this is a relatively new process for Kingston,” though “our programs are housing focused and there is an expectation that those staying in any facility motel or shelter, be working with service providers to secure housing.” When the family relocated back to Motel 6, they were warned that many rooms had been pre-booked for the summer, and come the end of June there would likely not be enough space for them to stay. Initially, Graham and Maureen were not concerned — they thought for sure they would find a house by the end of the month. However, by the end of June they needed to find a new place. With help from Graham’s mother, they purchased a tent trailer and moved their family to Rideau Acres Campground. “The best thing about this (trailer) is that at the end of the summer, we can just sell it. Not that I want to — it’s a really awesome trailer — but if it comes down to this trailer and first and last month’s rent …” Graham said. While the family feels fortunate to have access to electricity and a roof over their heads, camping has been no vacation.

Article content “Even living out here, there are extra expenses — wood and ice. We’re buying ice every single day to keep certain things cold,” Graham said. In addition to the housing challenges they are facing, the family has been unable to secure regular nursing for Faith — a challenge they also attribute to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We can’t blame our situation for this, but we can blame COVID because all nursing and health care was impacted. Eventually we got past (the worst of it), and they were able to come out and do very, very limited nursing, and now with this, they can’t come out to a situation like this. All of it would come back if we got into a house,” Graham said. “We get great nursing staff, and under these circumstances they don’t feel comfortable coming here. They are great, and we do have one PSW. She should almost win a medal. It doesn’t matter what circumstances — the motel, here, she basically just comes, takes Faith for a walk, gives us a minute to kind of like run to the grocery store or take the boys down for a swim, something like that. That is very limited right now as well,” he added. While caring for Faith, moving between campsites and caring for their two sons, Graham and Maureen continue to look for an accessible house for their family. “It’s difficult to fill out applications from a trailer park. But at the same time, you can see what we deal with on a daily basis, like, man, we need to get into a house,” Graham said. However, finding affordable housing for a family in Kingston is increasingly difficult, and family homelessness has been on the rise.

Article content “To find anything that can be considered affordable for families, it is a crisis situation,” Pierre Klein, manager of operations at Home Base Housing, said in an interview with the Whig-Standard. “Lily’s Place at the moment, in the last report for the city, was at 113 per cent capacity. So we’ve been turning away families because we can’t accommodate them, especially large families. As you can appreciate, large families require a lot more rooms and a lot more bedrooms.” For the Wrights, the challenge in finding affordable housing is compounded by the challenge of finding accessible housing. “We need at least a three-four bedroom house; we have stuff when it comes to Faith’s medical equipment. Not that we need a garage, but we need some sort of storage. But not only that, houses in Kingston are not built for people with wheelchairs. I mean yes, she’s only five (and) we can still carry her, but she’s going to get bigger. And do we want to keep moving every couple of years? No, man, we want to find a place we can stay at! Our son Cameron has had to switch schools three times in the past couple of years because of this situation. That’s not fair on him,” Graham said. At this point, the Wrights can afford a house, but they can’t seem to get approved for one. “We can afford rent, we can afford bills, we can afford to eat on top of that. We need a house, that’s what the problem is,” Graham said. “This is not a money issue. This is a housing issue.” bgoulem@postmedia.com

