Three active cases of COVID-19 in Kingston region
No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health region on Wednesday.
With one additional case resolved, there are now only three active cases in the region.
Two people remain in hospital, with one patient in the intensive care unit.
Among previously reported cases, Dr. Hugh Guan, the local public health unit’s acting medical officer of health, confirmed that public health has identified three cases of the Delta variant from multiple weeks ago.
Guan said that while the Delta variant does spread more easily, Kingston’s high rates of vaccination and compliance with public health regulations helped avoid a serious outbreak of the variant.
“I think it’s a combination of both the vaccination and the good practices that we’ve been doing all along that has prevented the Delta from becoming explosive,” he said in a media call on Wednesday. “It does spread like wildfire in unvaccinated populations, so the best thing to do is to get vaccinated.”
Local public health is encouraging all residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible and to continue complying with public health regulations.