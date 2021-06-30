Three active cases of COVID-19 in Kingston region

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health region on Wednesday.

With one additional case resolved, there are now only three active cases in the region.

Two people remain in hospital, with one patient in the intensive care unit.

Among previously reported cases, Dr. Hugh Guan, the local public health unit’s acting medical officer of health, confirmed that public health has identified three cases of the Delta variant from multiple weeks ago.