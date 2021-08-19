Three new cases of COVID-19 in Kingston region

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health.

Two of the cases were identified as close contact transmissions, with one case being a female between 18 and 29, and one being a female in her 40s.

The third reported case, a female in her 60s, was identified as a travel-related transmission.

With no additional cases resolved, there are now 11 active cases of COVID-19 in the local public health region.

Public health is encouraging all residents to get both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and will be hosting a mobile clinic at the Movies in the Square event on Thursday evening in Springer Market Square.