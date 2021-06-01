Three new COVID-19 cases in Kingston reported on Tuesday

Three new positive cases were reported on Tuesday by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health.

One woman in her 40s, who contracted COVID-19 through close contact, and two men, one in his 30s still under investigation and one in his 50s through close contact, make up the three cases.

With two active cases recovered, this brings the local active case count to 11.

The total number of positive cases reported across Ontario is also on the decline, with 699 new cases reported on Tuesday.

Local public health is also recommending that asymptomatic construction workers in KFL&A get tested for COVID-19 once every two weeks.

First-dose vaccination appointments for youth, ages 12 to 17, are also now available through kflaph.simplybook.plus/v2/#book/count/1/provider/any.