Three schools in Bath, Odessa close due to COVID-19 cases
Three Kingston-region schools in the Limestone District School Board were temporarily closed after three students tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.
Two students at Bath Public School, and one student at Ernestown Secondary School in Odessa, tested positive for the virus on March 27. All staff and students at those schools, as well as at Odessa Public School, are being asked to self-isolate and the schools have been closed.
“The two class cohorts related to these students and two additional bus cohorts have been asked to self-isolate and seek out testing at an assessment centre as soon as possible, even if they do not currently have symptoms,” a news release from the Limestone District School Board on Saturday afternoon stated.
Five student cohorts at Odessa Public School connected to the bus cohort at Ernestown have been asked to self-isolate, but do not need to be tested right now, the board stated.
The board said that variants of concern have led Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health to take “additional precautions” to reduce the spread by ordering all students and staff at Bath Public School, Ernestown Secondary School and Odessa Public School to self-isolate until they can be assessed further.
“Given the scope of the isolation required, all three schools will close temporarily, and in-person classes will switch to remote learning when possible, until further notice. Public Health will provide affected families with an update as soon as possible.”
The school board said that students and staff who are not part of the affected cohorts who begin to experience symptoms should be tested as soon as possible, however, testing isn’t necessary for those outside of the affected class or bus cohorts who are symptom-free.
“All members of the school community have been notified and have been provided with direction from Public Health,” the news release said. “KFL&A Public Health is working with the school to identify cohorts of students and staff who may be at risk of COVID-19 from this exposure. Not all students will be affected by this situation.”