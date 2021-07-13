In partnership with the City of Kingston, Habitat for Humanity Kingston Limestone Region has broken ground on a build on Rose Abbey Drive to help serve the need for affordable homes in Kingston.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Founded in 1994, Habitat for Humanity Kingston Limestone Region is one of the 49 local Habitat organizations in Canada.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Through community support, Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on Rose Abbey Drive project Back to video

Cathy Borowec, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Kingston Limestone Region, said the Rose Abbey Drive build is dedicated to low-to-moderate-income families that are currently renting in the area or are living in substandard condition or paying higher rent.

This program is also dedicated to families who have applied for home ownership with Habitats.

“We access the application on the basis of need, so it’s based on whether they live in substandard condition or overcrowding or the amount of rent being too high,” Borowec said in an interview with the Whig-Standard.

She added that the Kingston housing crisis often leaves people paying 50 to 60 per cent of their income for shelter.

“We try to relieve that. When they’re accepted into the Habitat program, their payments are geared towards their income and not more than 30 per cent of their household income,” she said.

As a charity, Habitat also assesses applicants’ annual income to repay their mortgage, Borowec added.

“We don’t give away homes. People are buying homes from Habitat at fair market value. They get to repay it over a longer period of time than it would be conventionally available to anybody,” she said.

With a core group of contractors and staff, the houses are built with volunteer labour. Applicants are required to volunteer for 500 hours.

“We contract out required services such as plumbing, electrical and mechanical function within the home to licensed contractors,” Borowec said.