Toronto Blue Jays foundation contributes $100,000 to Gananoque field

The Toronto Blue Jays will be contributing $100,000 to revitalize Town Park Field in Gananoque.
The grant is part of the Jays Care Foundation’s Field of Dreams program. The foundation is the charitable arm of the Major League Baseball organization.
“After a remarkably difficult year, we hope that today’s announcement will provide something for families in these communities to celebrate and look forward to,” Robert Witchel, executive director of the foundation, said on Friday when the funding was announced. “We are pleased to help organizations across the country build exciting new spaces for children and youth to reconnect once it is safe to do so.”
Through the Field of Dreams program, the foundation split more than $1 million across 14 projects across Canada. The Gananoque project will refurbish Town Park Field, the town’s only ball diamond since it decided to close Arlene Cartwright Field last summer. That field, which was the largest in the area, will be replaced by sports courts and a soccer pitch.
The refurbishment includes upgrading the infield, fencing, new foul poles, creating better drainage, and a nicer outfield and dugouts. The upgrades will allow it to become more desirable for organized baseball. Currently, the only ball played at the diamond is unorganized.
The whole project is a joint venture between Jays Care, the Town of Gananoque and the Gananoque/TLTI Baseball Club.
The funding for the Gananoque project and 13 others across seven provinces was announced Friday night on Sportsnet. All 14 projects refurbish local baseball diamonds. The Jays Care Foundation has contributed $15 million over 10 years for projects in all 10 provinces and in two territories.
The funding is made possible with the support of Rogers Communications which has provided more than $10 million to the foundation for its various initiatives with Field of Dreams.
“Every young person deserves a safe space and trusted mentors to help them grow, have fun and develop life skills,” Sevaun Palvetzian, chief communications officer and lead for corporate responsibility at Rogers, said in a news release. “We are so proud to partner with Jays Care Foundation, which is working to connect youth facing barriers with critical support for their well-being.”
