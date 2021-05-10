Toronto Blue Jays foundation contributes $100,000 to Gananoque field

Article content

The Toronto Blue Jays will be contributing $100,000 to revitalize Town Park Field in Gananoque.

The grant is part of the Jays Care Foundation’s Field of Dreams program. The foundation is the charitable arm of the Major League Baseball organization.

“After a remarkably difficult year, we hope that today’s announcement will provide something for families in these communities to celebrate and look forward to,” Robert Witchel, executive director of the foundation, said on Friday when the funding was announced. “We are pleased to help organizations across the country build exciting new spaces for children and youth to reconnect once it is safe to do so.”

Through the Field of Dreams program, the foundation split more than $1 million across 14 projects across Canada. The Gananoque project will refurbish Town Park Field, the town’s only ball diamond since it decided to close Arlene Cartwright Field last summer. That field, which was the largest in the area, will be replaced by sports courts and a soccer pitch.