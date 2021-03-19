Article content

A driver from Toronto is facing numerous weapons charges from Ontario Provincial Police in Napanee after they were stopped on Highway 401 on Wednesday afternoon.

The OPP said in a news release that at about 4:30 p.m., officers were on patrol in the eastbound lanes of the highway when they spotted a vehicle with a heavily tinted driver’s side window. They pulled over the vehicle just east of the Napanee interchange.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Toronto driver facing weapons charges from OPP in Napanee Back to video

The OPP said an investigation found proceeds of property obtained by crime in the vehicle, and the driver was arrested. Searching the vehicle further, officers seized a conducted energy device, bear spray, a passport and roughly $39,000 in cash.

The OPP have charged Jean Gardy Laine, 30, of Toronto with three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and one count each of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime, possession of a prohibited device and possession of an identity document.

Laine was released on an undertaking and was scheduled to appear in court in Napanee on Thursday.