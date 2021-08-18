Traffic stop leads to court order violation charges for local man
A local man has been charged with two counts of failing to comply with an order after being stopped for not wearing a seatbelt Tuesday evening.
The 41-year-old was one of two occupants of a vehicle stopped at the corner of Macdonnell and Concession streets around 8:50 p.m., a Kingston Police-issued news release stated, when police on patrol noticed neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt.
During the traffic stop, police discovered that the man was breaching court-imposed conditions to not communicate with the other individual in the vehicle, a female. The male occupant is facing intimate partner violence-related charges after a March incident with the victim.
In addition to that charge, the male was also breaching the court-imposed condition of not leaving his residence except for medical or employment purposes.
The accused was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where he was held to attend a bail hearing the following day.